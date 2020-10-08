On The Ballot: U.S. Senate Seat

Running for a seat to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate this November are incumbent Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and retired Army Lt. Col. Daniel M. Gade, the Republican nominee.

Mark R. Warner (Democrat, incumbent)

Profession: U.S. Senator

Mark Warner has served as one of Virginia’s two senators since 2008. This year, he is seeking re-election to a third six-year term.

He serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules Committees and as the vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence.

Previously, Warner served as Virginia’s governor from 2002 to 2006. Prior to that, he worked for two decades as a technology and business leader and co-founded the company that eventually became Nextel.

Daniel M. Gade (Republican)

Profession: American University professor

Daniel Gade is a 1997 graduate of West Point who has more than 20 years of military service, during which he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.

In 2004, during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Gade was wounded by enemy fire, which led to the amputation of his right leg.

He went on to earn a master’s degree in public administration and a doctorate in public administration and policy. He has worked on veteran issues and military healthcare in President George W. Bush’s administration and has served on several national-level policy councils.

He also formerly taught political science, economics and leadership courses at West Point and is now a professor at American University in Washington, DC.