Plea Deal Expected in Bluemont Man’s Murder

A plea agreement looks to have been reached in a murder trial that involves two former acquaintances.

Dale Lee Wright, 51, of Charles Town, WV, is expected to sign a plea agreement before his trial on charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Wright is charged in the March 17, 2019 death of 72-year-old Jeffrey B. Evans of Bluemont, whom he previously worked for in Evans’ Aldie auto shop.

According to testimony presented during a December 2019 preliminary hearing, Wright is alleged to have made arrangements to meet with Evans on the morning of March 17 in a gravel parking lot off Rt. 7, just over the Loudoun/Clarke border. Statements to investigators indicated that Wright may have told Evans he would be arranging an introduction that morning between Evans and someone he knew who was selling an antique trailer. Once at the parking lot, a confrontation ensued between Wright and Evans, with Wright fatally shooting Evans. After briefly driving off and then crashing, Evans would ultimately succumb to his injuries.

After Wright initially denied meeting Evans that day, he would change his story to investigators several times, before finally admitting he shot Evans, but claiming it was in self-defense. Investigators believe there may have been a financial motive behind the crime, as court documents found in a search of his property showed Wright was $40,000 behind in child support payments, and had a court date on that arrangement scheduled for that week.

Wright’s defense counsel had filed a motion to suppress their client’s statements to investigators two days following the crime, claiming that Wright was never read his Miranda rights or told he was able to end the interview or speak to an attorney. Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams, in her response to the motion, pointed to past court cases that have concluded that police officers are not required to administer Miranda rights to every suspect they question, and also noted that Wright had not been charged or placed under arrest prior to being questioned. The motion to suppress was ultimately dismissed by the Clarke County Circuit Court this week.

Wright’s next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, when details of his plea agreement are expected to be discussed. Wright has been incarcerated since his March 2019 arrest.

