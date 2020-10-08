Sunset Hills Owner Brings ‘HOPE’ to Loudoun, Washington

Amid a pandemic and in a time of political division, one Loudouner is doing her part to bring hope to her neighbors and passers-by in Washington, DC.

Sunset Hills Vineyard Co-owner Diane Canney last weekend brought to Freedom Plaza in DC a sign that reads “HOPE” made out of four 8-foot tall by 6-foot wide letters comprised of hundreds of fabric panels from her COVID-19 U.S. Honor Quilt. There, she met people from across the world stopping to take photos with the sign, from places like South Korea, Iraq, Uganda and the United Kingdom.

Canney will be back at Freedom Plaza this weekend and is willing to take the sign anywhere people request its presence.

Each letter in the sign is adorned with dozens of panels people designed for the honor quilt, which pays tribute to those who have died from COVID-19 and honors first responders and medical professionals. The project is funded entirely by Canney and already has about 250 panels. Canney is hoping to double that number, though.

Residents interested in designing a 10-by-10-inch panel for the quilt and “HOPE” sign can make it out to 50 West Winery and Vineyard from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 11 during the winery’s Fall Festival. They can also design a panel at the Walk 4 Mountains Breast Cancer Awareness Walk/Run in Lovettsville Saturday, Oct. 17 or at Sunset Hills Vineyard Sunday, Oct. 18.

For more information on submitting panels, go to covid19ushonorquilt.org.

