Voting: It’s Not Just for Nov. 3 This Year

It’s only the first week of October, but Loudoun voters already are heading to the polls. The COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in an unprecedented flow of early voting, a practice typically restricted to absentee voters who won’t be in town on Election Day.

The ballot includes races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, two proposed amendments to Virginia’s Constitution, four county government bond referenda and municipal elections in Leesburg, Hillsboro and Round Hill.

How to Vote on Nov. 3

This year’s General Election offers voters multiple voting options, including one to vote absentee by mail, another to vote early in-person at the Office of Elections, a third to vote early in person at a satellite polling place, and the traditional option to vote in person on Election Day at their home polling places.

First, there is still time to register to participate in the election. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Here’s how you can vote.

Mail a Ballot In

The deadline to request the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration to mail an absentee ballot to your home is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Absentee ballots will be counted only if they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

Vote Absentee In Person

Residents who would like to vote early can now head to the county’s Office of Elections at 750 Miller Dr. SE, Suite C in Leesburg. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, 24 and 31, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Oct. 19-30, the office will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 17, additional early voting sites will open—at the Loudoun County Government Office at Ridgetop in Sterling, at the Dulles South Senior Center in Chantilly, and at the Carver Senior Center in Purcellville. Hours will vary at each location.

The last day to vote early in person is Saturday, Oct. 31.

Before heading to the polls, voters should check their voter registrations, have an acceptable form of ID and grab a face mask.

Vote on Election Day

Those who want to vote on Election Day, Nov. 3, can do so at their polling places any time from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are 98 polling places in Loudoun.

Voters are asked to check their registrations on the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal, bring an acceptable form of ID, check sample ballots beforehand, social distance, bring masks, and avoid peak times, which are typically in the early morning and evening hours.

For more information, go to loudoun.gov/novemberelection.