Agricultural Land Tax Break Rules Relaxed

The criteria for agricultural or open space property owners to qualify for the Land Use Assessment Program, which can reduce the tax burden on those properties, have been relaxed, possibly allowing more landowners to qualify.

The Land Use Assessment Programprovides for the deferral of real estate taxes on property that meets certain agricultural, horticultural, forestry or open space use criteria. Eligible land is valued and taxed based on its use, rather than being valued and taxed at its fair market value.

A previous requirement that the property be in agricultural or horticultural use for five consecutive years before it qualifies will end as of Oct. 15. The revised standards will mean properties can qualify for the program without a five-year history so long as the land is devoted to the bona fide production for commercial sale of agricultural or horticultural crops, including plants and animals.

This change applies tonew enrollees in the program only, and does not affect the requirement for current program participants to provide documentation demonstrating qualified use upon renewal every sixth year.

Landowners interested in applying can find an application and additional information about the program online atloudoun.gov/landuseor by calling the Exemptions & Deferrals Division of the Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue at 703-737-8557.

The regular filing deadline for the Land Use Assessment Program is Nov. 2.