Aperiomics Lands $150K Investment from The Launch Place

The Launch Place, a venture development organization with offices in Danville and Research Triangle Park, NC, has invested $150,000 from its Seed Fund II in Sterling-based healthcare startup Aperiomics.

Aperiomics works to shift the paradigm of infectious disease testing through Deep Shotgun Metagenomic DNA sequencing, advanced cloud computing, and artificial intelligence technology capable of identifying every pathogen known to modern science. The business was launched from George Washington University in 2013 by a team of medical experts, technologists, and infectious disease researchers. Aperiomics provides services to patients, clinicians and researchers. Most recently, it leveraged its resources and expertise to increase testing capacity for the COVID-19 pandemic, now offering up to 2,500 tests per week. Aperiomics was named Life Science Innovator of the Year in 2016 and International Start Up of the Year in 2018.

“Our next-generation testing platform serves as a critically important resource for healthcare providers, ensuring their patients do not suffer unnecessarily from treatable conditions” said Aperiomics CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Crystal R. Icenhour. “We are working to disrupt personalized medicine in a profound and innovative way, and our team at Aperiomics is excited to work with The Launch Place to advance positive clinical outcomes for patients across the country.”

With the seed funding, Aperiomics can invest in marketing efforts to inform healthcare providers on the value of its technology and gain access to a new network of investors and potential partners.

Learn more ataperiomics.com.