Bond Denied for Harrisonburg Man Charged in February Police Chase, Shooting

Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage on Thursday denied bond to the Harrisonburg man charged with four felonies following a February police chase and shooting.

Prosecutors allege that at around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, Michael Bonner, 55, passed a Virginia State Police trooper in a stolen 2017 Ford Escape on Interstate 66 at the exit for Rt. 50 in Fairfax County. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Bonner sped away, east on Rt. 50.

Prosecutors charge that during the pursuit, Bonner reached speeds of up to 100 mph and rammed two state police vehicles. Troopers surrounded Bonner’s vehicle after he hit a sign on South Sterling Boulevard near Shaw Road. They allege Bonner then shot at a trooper while being taken into custody. No troopers suffered any injuries, according to the state police.

A grand jury on June 8 indicted Bonner on the misdemeanor charge of driving without a license and four felony charges—failure to stop after an accident, eluding police, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and grand larceny.

On Oct. 15, prosecutors and Bonner’s defense counsel will set a trial date.

If Bonner is convicted on all five charges, he’ll face spending up to 40 years and six months in prison.

