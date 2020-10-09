Bow Tie Strategies Certified by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Leesburg-based Bow Tie Strategies has been certified as an LGBT Business Enterprise through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s Supplier Diversity Initiative.

“Being a business owner is challenging, especially during times of COVID,” said Bow Tie Strategies President Rusty Foster. “We must take every opportunity to set us apart from the competition and being a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise does that. I look forward to partnering with other LGBTBE companies and participating in the many educational opportunities offered to business owners.”

Bow Tie Strategies is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of the educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business-to-business relationships with other LGBTBEs worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference.

“We are so pleased to welcome Bow Tie Strategies to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,”stated NGLCC Co-Founder and President, Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO, Chance Mitchell.“According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Bow Tie Strategies among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy.”

The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

For more information about Bow Tie Strategies, go tobowtiestrategies.com.