Briskman Launches Teen Talent Show for Algonkian District

Supervisor Juli Briskman (D-Algonkian) is planning a virtual Algonkian’s Got Talent competition to inspire artistic youth and to offer them space to share their gifts and achieve recognition.

Briskman said she sees the arts as an integral part of education, culture and society that help develop empathy and promote understanding of people, places, history and issues with which we might otherwise be unfamiliar.

She played viola in her school orchestras, in the high school pit orchestra and for several years in the Loudoun Orchestra Workshop.

“I believe these opportunities and artistic outlets should be available for all of Loudoun’s youth, especially during these challenging times,” Briskman said. “And I hope this virtual event will offer an outlet and an additional opportunity for recognition of students’ artistic endeavors.”

Algonkian’s Got Talent is open to entrants age 9-18, who live in or have at least one member of their group that lives in the Algonkian District or attends a school that includes residents assigned from the district. Submissions in the categories of solo instrumental and vocal; group musical act (band, choir); dance (solo, paired, group); or miscellaneous (comedy, spoken word, ventriloquist)will be accepted through Oct. 15,and will be judged by a panel of music teachers and local musicians for technical and entertainment value. Residents will be invited to vote for “Fan Favorite.” Winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on Nov. 13.

Questions about submissions or eligibility may be sent to Zachary.Harris@Loudoun.gov.