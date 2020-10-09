Celebration of Life Planned for Former Lovettsville Mayor Walker

A celebration of life event for former Lovettsville mayor Elaine Walker is planned for 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 10 on the Town Green and park pavilion named in her honor.

Walker died June 1 at the age of 82. She served as a Town Council member for 10 years beginning in the 1980s and as mayor for 11 terms from 1990 to2012—making her the longest-serving mayor in Loudoun history.

She was a founding member of the Coalition of Loudoun Towns, was involved with the Lovettsville Fire and Rescue Company for decades and is credited with helping to keep town growth in proportion, among other accomplishments.

“She dedicated her life to serve the residents of Lovettsville and served on countless boards and committees acting as an ambassador for the Town of Lovettsville and the surrounding area,” Mayor Nate Fontaine wrote in his Oct. 2 email newsletter.

Those wishing to attend Saturday’s event may bring a chair and are asked to wear a face covering.