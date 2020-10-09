Giving a Voice to Grief: Loudoun Teen Speaks Out In This Is My Brave

Sometimes it’s OK not to be OK.

That was a tough lesson for 15-year-old Payton Arnett as she dealt with intense grief during her beloved grandfather’s illness and death from pancreatic cancer last year. Payton, a sophomore at Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, is a featured speaker in a new teen show from the national nonprofit This Is My Brave that airs this month.

“The journey it took for me to get to the place where I am now, I feel like there are so many people that go through the same things or have that process of ‘I need to be that positive person all the time,’” she said. “You have to take the time to grieve, whether it’s breaking down and crying or feeling angry or frustrated or just not talking to anyone. You have to do that or you can’t be there in the way you want to.”

The new high school edition of This Is My Brave’s online “Stories From Home” series airs Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. The show features Payton and other teens from around the DC region addressing mental health challenges includingdepression, eating disorders, grief, sexual harassment and suicidal ideation through original songs, poetry and essays. Cast members will be participating in a live chat during the initial screening, and the show will also be available on the TIMB YouTube channel.

Jennifer Marshall, co-founder and executive director of This Is My Brave is an Ashburn resident who launched the nonprofit in 2013. Marshall has lived with bipolar disorder for more than a decade and is focused on removing the stigma from mental health challenges through storytelling. Her nonprofit has organized live performances around the country for the past six years. Marshall launched the teen edition of This Is My Brave last year with a live event in her hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, bringing together 20 students from four high schools.

The organization has taken its shows online during the COVID pandemic, but Marshall says the stories are needed more than ever, especially for young people. She points to aNational 4-H Council survey last spring that included 1,500 young people ages 13 to 19 nationwide. Researchers found that seven in 10 teens are struggling with their mental health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now is the time we need to be having these conversations at home with our family and opening up and addressing these feelings that we’re all going through—adults and teens alike. Part of our goal with this performance is to open up those lines of communication within families to know that it’s OK. We’re all experiencing these feelings, and when we talk about it, we can reach out for support,” Marshall said.

For Payton, a desire to connect with other teens and let them know that it’s OK to share negative feelings motivated her to get involved. In her powerful spoken word performance for This Is My Brave, Payton describes the pressure she put on herself to be tough and not show emotion after the death of her grandfather, known as G-Pop, her closest confidant and best friend.

When her grandfather was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2019 and died in April of that year, Payton felt pressure to be strong for her family and bubbly and positive with friends.

“In my head I was kind of shutting down,” she said. “I knew the emotional toll of the pain would be too much in the moment. Was that the right choice? Definitely not.”

Finally, at a Christian summer camp surrounded by close friends, she was able to let go.

“In that moment, I couldn’t even pretend I was OK,” she said. “I broke down. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I have to let it go and I have to deal with the grief.’”

Payton has also emerged as a voice for teens of color in Loudoun during a national reckoning on race. She was a featured speaker at a march in Purcellville this spring following the death of George Floyd. Marshall heard Payton speak during that event and reached out through her through the Loudoun chapter of the NAACP.

“She was so passionate about speaking her truth. It was a cause she cared about and she was being such a leader for her community and for her peers. That spoke to me deeply and I wanted her voice in the show,” Marshall said. “So many teens are going through challenges with mental health. … The pandemic and the racial injustice in our country has brought these emotions and feelings to the forefront, and kids need to know it’s OK to talk about it.”

Payton said that just as she felt the need to keep up an appearance of strength after her grandfather’s death, students of color in Loudoun often feel the need to keep up a facade. And that can be draining.

“The mental health toll that it takes being a young black student in a predominantly white school is a separate thing in itself,” she said. “You want to try to be a perfectionist student, with the thought process of, ‘I have to maintain a certain facade in school because I don’t want to seem like this stereotype or that stereotype.’ That’s something that is so important to talk about.”

When This Is My Brave initially asked her to share her story on a national stage, Payton said she was initially hesitant. But her drive to help her peers and inspiration from her grandfather pushed her forward.

“If I have this opportunity and I have this platform and I know this is something other kids definitely go through, why would I pass up the opportunity to do that?” she said. “I only am stronger because of what happened. Without the entirety of his passing, I wouldn’t be able to do things like this and help other people in the long run.”

The debut screening of This Is My Brave’s Washington DC High School Performance, featuring a live chat with Payton Arnett and other cast members, is Sunday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. Go tothisismybrave.org/eventsfor details. The show will be available via the This Is My Brave YouTube channel after the initial screening atyoutube.com/user/thisismybrave.