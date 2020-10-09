Purcellville Hosts Tag Sale All Day Saturday

The Town of Purcellville will host its 17th annual Tag Sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 10 at participating businesses across town.

Participating businesses include Dogtopia, which is offering a free day of doggie daycare and 20% off five-day passes; Nostalgia Boutique, which is offering 30% off storewide; Jenny’s Salon, which is offering a $10 gift card when customers by two items; and The Cozy Fox Estate Jewelry, which is offering up to 25% off.

According to the event website, the sale attracts 8,000 bargain shoppers each year. Learn more at purcellvillevatagsale.com.