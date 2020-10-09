Warner: DeJoy Should Not Be Postmaster General

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Friday, as he reassured Virginians they could count on the Postal Service this election season, also said that recently-appointed U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should no longer serve in that role.

Warner, State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) and Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) held a press conference outside the Dulles Post Office Friday afternoon to comment on recent U.S. Postal Service policy changes that—although were said to be designed to cut costs amid a “financially unstable position” within the Postal Service, in a July 27 statement from DeJoy—ended up delaying mail delivery to many.

DeJoy in June began cutting overtime pay and transportation costs within the Postal Service, among implementing other policy changes. In August, he vowed to postpone those changes until after the Nov. 3 Primary Election.

On Friday, Warner said that DeJoy “got caught with his hand in the cookie jar,” adding that he felt DeJoy should no longer serve as the Postmaster General. He said that if DeJoy had not been called out in July, the policies he was implementing would have continued.

Warner said DeJoy’s policy changes reduced mail delivery times by 10% in Northern Virginia.

“It’s just unacceptable,” Warner said, noting that 11,000 Virginians contacted him this past summer when the changes were made.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Friday asserted that newly appointed U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should no longer serve in that role. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

One of those residents was Lisa Roden, an Ashburn resident whose mother relies on the Postal Service to pay her bills and receive social security checks. Moving toward next month’s election, Roden said her mom doesn’t have a lot of faith in the Postal Service right now to vote absentee by mail. But Warner reassured Virginians that they “can count on the post office” to get their absentee ballots delivered.

Boysko said the Postal Service is a “critical service” and said legislators need to protect against its dismantling. Subramanyam said the Postal Service is vital because it’s running businesses and government. “It’s running everything,” he said.

Deborah Holley, a representative from the National Association of Postal Supervisors, pointed out that the Postal Service delivers mail to all U.S. residents, no matter where they live, that it is funded entirely by the money customers spend on mailing, not tax dollars.

“There is a reason why the U.S. Postal Service is in the Constitution,” Holley said. “The U.S. Postal Service is nonpartisan. We deliver to everyone.”

Warner said the next COVID-19 relief package that Congress passes needs to include funding for the Postal Service in the double-digit billions.

pszabo@loudounnow.com

National Association of Postal Supervisors representative Deborah Holley, Ashburn resident Lisa Roden, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) and Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) held a press conference Oct. 9 to discuss Postal Service policy changes made by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]