Insight Recovery Earns Gold Seal

Insight Recovery Centers in Ashburn has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its Substance Abuse Intensive Outpatient Program and Outpatient Programs by demonstrating compliance with its performance standards.

Insight Recovery Centers underwent an onsite review on Sept. 21 and 22 when a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated Insight’s compliance with behavioral healthcare standards spanning several areas including leadership, emergency management, infection control, performance improvement, environment of care, and treatment protocols.

In less than a year, Insight Recovery Centers earned its Substance Abuse Intensive Outpatient Program and Outpatient Program licenses from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, as well as Joint Commission accreditation.

Insight Recovery Centers approach substance use disorders by understanding that it occurs on a spectrum. This means drug and alcohol can vary from mild to moderate to severe.

