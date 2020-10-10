Toruño Launches UNO Souls Chat

Brigitta Toruño, founder and CEO of UNO Translations and Communications, has launched the UNO Souls Chat podcast to honor people who give others hope and cultivate acts of kindness.

The program will feature a different individual each week and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, and iHeart Radio, as well as the UNO Souls YouTube Channel.

“UNO Souls Chats are a brief, authentic, and casual conversation about how the people interviewed use their positive skills as they journey through life, particularly during these surreal times,” Toruño said.“We invite people to share their stories, in their own way.Everyone copes in a different way and I think it’s nice for people listening to hear that message. Hopefully, these chats will give people a chance to feel inspired.”

Learn more atUNOSouls.com.