Keep Leesburg Beautiful Challenge Open

The Town of Leesburg reminds residents to sign up for the “Keep Leesburg Beautiful” challenge on Saturday, Oct.17.

The annual campaign, which allows the public to get involved in cleaning up the town, normally takes place during April. Because of COVID-19, the spring clean-up was canceled.

Residents, community groups, and businesses are encouraged to participate in the challenge by conducting their own trash clean-up. At the conclusion of the challenge, participants will be encouraged to post photos with the trash they collected to the town’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages using the hashtag #KeepLeesburgBeautiful.

The town will provide safety vests, gloves, and trash bags, which can be picked up at the Liberty Street parking lot on the day of the event between 9-10 a.m. To avoid unnecessary interaction and congregation of participants, a drive-through will be set up.

To learn more or to register for the event, go toleesburgva.gov/KLB.