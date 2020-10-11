Walk 4 Mountains Breast Cancer Walk Planned Oct. 17

The third annual Walk 4 Mountains walk to raise money and awareness for charities that support women going through breast cancer treatment will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 beginning at the Lovettsville Town Green.

The MASKerade walking event invites residents out to walk five miles north along West Broad Way to Irish Corner Road, to Elvan Road, south to Rt. 675, east to South Church Street, and back to the town green, where there will be live music and food and drink for purchase all day. Registration for an individual walker/runner is $40. For a team of four, registration is $70. For military personnel, first responders, teachers and students, registration is $30.

Those who aren’t comfortable attending in person may livestream the event. To help social distance, there are two, four-hour time slots available—one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the other from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is a maximum capacity of 250 people on the green at one time.

All proceeds benefit the Loudoun Breast Health Network, Our Perfect Warrior, and Step Sisters—charities that support women going through cancer treatment by helping them to pay bills, take care of their children, perform yard work and house cleaning, give them rides to chemotherapy and more.

In the past two years, the event has raised more than $25,000 to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment. Last year alone, 400 people registered for the walk, which raised $16,000.

For more information, go to walk4mountains.org.