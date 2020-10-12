Ampersand Pantry Project Hits 50,000 Meals

The Ampersand Pantry Project, which has been handing out free meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic for those in need, has now served more than 50,000 meals.

Each day cars line up along East Market Street, where the sign in front of the drive-through food pantry was changed over the weekend to mark the milestone. The project began in February as a community donation box on the Crossroads Baptist Church property along Edwards Ferry Road, where neighbors could pick up or leave donations of food and other important supplies like diapers. When the COVID-19 pandemic put many people out of a job, the project’s creator Peter Burnett sough to expand it.

Burnett, a Leesburg attorney and founder of Loudoun Cares, set up a drive-through food pantry at the former Tastee Freez building on East Market Street, which he also owns but which had stood empty. Since then the work has been constant.

Currently the food pantry is in the midst of a bowling ball fundraiser. Local Wood owners Scott Carpenter and Charlie Beach, who recently bought Leesburg’s Village Lanes, donated 200 bowling balls, which are being decorated to sell for a fundraiser.

A brief ceremony to mark crossing the 50,000-meal mark on Sunday was attended by Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), and Mrs. Virginia Tourism Tiffany Lockhart.