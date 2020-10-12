LPD Investigates Evans Ridge Terrace Burglary, Assault

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a burglary and sexual assault that occurred early Saturday morning at an Evans Ridge Terrace home.

According to the report, dispatchers received a call at 12:13 a.m. Oct. 10 reporting that a woman was awoken by a man standing in her bedroom. He exposed himself and assaulted the victim before fleeing on foot. She did not require immediate medical treatment, the agency said.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, slender build, in his late teens to early 20s, medium height, clean shaven, with medium length curly dark hair, and possibly wearing a red T-shirt.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information about the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or atmkadric@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.