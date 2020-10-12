More Loudoun Students May Opt-in to Hybrid Learning, But is There Enough Room?

Over the summer, the parents of about half of Loudoun’s public school students said they wanted their children in class as part of a hybrid teaching program that offers two days of learning in person each week. The other half said they preferred to keep their kids at home for online learning. Next month, they’ll have an opportunity to change their minds.

While the school district, and others in the region, opened the year with 100% distance learning, administrators are beginning to phase in hybrid classes. By the end of this month, more than 10,000 students are expected be physically in school part time. Starting Dec. 1, that grows to 18,300 when students in grades 3-5 are scheduled to join their younger classmates and special needs students in the hybrid model.

During Tuesday’s School Board meeting, administrators will present early ideas for the next stage of the return-to-school plan—allowing hybrid classes for middle and high school students by the start of the second semester in January. Based on the current parent preferences, that would allow up to 41,111 students in classrooms countywide.

However, if more students opt for the hybrid system in the new survey—to be conducted Nov. 11-20—there may not be enough space to allow students attend twice each week.

According to briefing material planned for Tuesday’s School Board meeting, “Ifthe second semester preferences include a much greater proportion of preferences for the hybrid model, the students whose parents/guardians chose the hybrid model would need to be split into more groups so that each group is small enough to use classroom layouts with planned physical distancing of between three and six feet. This could be achieved with in-person learning of once per week.”

If that does become a problem, one option under consideration to continue in-person learning two days a week is to choose students to fill the available slots with a random lottery.

Also on Tuesday, the School Board is scheduled to receive a briefing from Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance ondynamic decision makingfor how schools should evaluate the risk of COVID cases in schools. Among those factors, Loudoun scores well, with a low percentage of PCR tests in the past 14 days returning positive results, and the availability of hospital beds—ranking in the “lower risk” and “lowest risk” categories. However, trends in the number of new coronavirus cases puts Loudoun in the “higher risk” and “highest risk” categories. The decision matrix also tracks compliance with mask and physical distancing requirements on buses and at school, along with hygiene and cleaning and the daily health surveys completed by students before coming to school.