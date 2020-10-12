Rt. 7 Near Bluemont to Partially Close All Day Tuesday

Drivers headed into Loudoun from the west may want to make sure they clear Snickersville Gap before 10 a.m. And the trip home may be more congested.

Eastbound Rt. 7 traffic between the upper entrance to Pine Grove Road and Blue Ridge Mountain Road will be diverted to a single lane on the westbound side of the highway beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The two eastbound lanes on that portion of the highway will remain closed all day Tuesday for crews to operate two 300-ton cranes to recover a 140,000-pound unit that fell off a truck on Monday, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Eastbound traffic will be diverted into one of the two westbound Rt. 7 lanes, with westbound traffic also regulated to a single-lane. The new traffic pattern could remain in place through the evening commute.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has stated that there will be “an enormous amount of signage and cones” in the area to advise motorists of the travel lanes.