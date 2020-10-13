Destruction of Trump Campaign Sign Investigated as Arson

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has opened a criminal investigation of a Friday night incident in which a Trump campaign sign on the lawn of a North Street home in Leesburg was set on fire.

A Leesburg Police officer saw the sign on fire and put it out using a fire extinguisher. The home’s fence also was damaged. The fire happened at about 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Anyone with information about the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600.