Public Safety 

Destruction of Trump Campaign Sign Investigated as Arson

LoudounNow 1 Comment

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has opened a criminal investigation of a Friday night incident in which a Trump campaign sign on the lawn of a North Street home in Leesburg was set on fire.

A Leesburg Police officer saw the sign on fire and put it out using a fire extinguisher. The home’s fence also was damaged. The fire happened at about 8 p.m. Oct. 9

Anyone with information about the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600.

SHARE ON
WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer

One thought on “Destruction of Trump Campaign Sign Investigated as Arson

  • Chris Manthos
    2020-10-13 at 5:00 pm
    Permalink

    Democrat/socialists love to burn things – books, forests, people’s businesses, civility, reason, the cross, churches. And now, placid North Street sees their hate on full display.

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: