Emhoff Stumps for Biden, Harris in Sterling

The top ticket candidates haven’t yet stumped in Loudoun during this election cycle, but Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was at Claude Moore Park in Sterling on Tuesday to rally voters in a drive-by campaign event.

Doug Emhoff and Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) take a socially-distant selfie. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Supporters drove through the parking lot by one of the park’s fields where they could pick up yard signs and wave at Emhoff from the window. Emhoff, who also was celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, said there’s no place he’d rather be.

Harris is the junior senator from California, now running alongside Democratic presidential nominee and former senator and Vice President Joe Biden.

Ram Viswanathan plays the dhol, a drum originating from the Pujnabi region of India. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]