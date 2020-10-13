LPD Releases Suspect Photos in Ida Lee Park Theft, Assault

The Leesburg Police Department today released video stills showing the two suspects in the Aug. 3 theft and assault that occurred in the parking lot at the Ida Lee Recreation Center.

According to the report, a 45-year-old woman told officers that she discovered a man in her vehicle and confronted him. He got out of the vehicle and the second suspect assaulted her as they fled the area in a vehicle.Personal property was stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.

According to updated information, the second suspect had been operating as a lookup during the theft.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or atdmoreau@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477. Information may also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.