LPD Releases Suspect Photos in Ida Lee Park Theft, Assault
The Leesburg Police Department today released video stills showing the two suspects in the Aug. 3 theft and assault that occurred in the parking lot at the Ida Lee Recreation Center.
According to the report, a 45-year-old woman told officers that she discovered a man in her vehicle and confronted him. He got out of the vehicle and the second suspect assaulted her as they fled the area in a vehicle.Personal property was stolen from the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.
According to updated information, the second suspect had been operating as a lookup during the theft.
Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or atdmoreau@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477. Information may also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
One thought on “LPD Releases Suspect Photos in Ida Lee Park Theft, Assault”
Nearly TWO AND HALF MONTHS for LPD to release any real information about these violent thugs?
And please do remember that the BoS wants to ensure the safety of criminals such as these by preventing law abiding citizens from carrying a weapon for self defense.