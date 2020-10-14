Frank W. Naylor, 1939-2010

Born on a kitchen table February 7, 1939, in Mulvane, Kansas, Frank W. Naylor Jr. was the son of the late Frank Naylor and the late Hildred Reed Naylor. Frank passed on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Berryville, Virginia, following a full life and a long illness.

Frank was the loving husband of Marilyn Everest Naylor and is survived by sister Sue Swaim (John), daughter Mary Naylor, son Wes Naylor, (Lori), stepson Mark Ronlov (Kalpana), stepdaughter Erin May (Andre), niece Christy Swaim and nephew Mark Swaim. He was also the proud and doting grandfather of Brian, Josh, Natalie, Nate, Zach and Nick. His family remember him as a fun, caring and strong man who was an inspiration to many. He loved traveling, from Grand Lake, CO to Hot Springs, VA and tours of Italy, Scandinavia, and cruises around the globe. He valued community service, helping get the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum off the ground, serving on the board of the Loudoun Symphony, Conversations at Oatlands, and supporting causes dear to his heart. He was an avid gardener, bringing his bounty to the table and even having an Iris named after him. And most importantly, he loved spending time with family as often as possible.

Frank had a storied career starting in the US Navy in Vietnam, and including roles as the Chairman of the Farm Credit Administration, Undersecretary of Agriculture, Acting Secretary of Agriculture, Administrator of the Farmers Home Administration, and Deputy Administrator of the Federal Crop Insurance Corp. In private industry Frank helped with agriculture development on a global scale with The Peoples Group, utilizing his extensive background in agricultural finance. Frank was a graduate and Senior Class President of the University of Kansas, a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, a Jayhawk Hilltopper, an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow.

Interment will be in Waterford Union of Churches Cemetery, Waterford, VA.

Burial is private, and a celebration of his life will be held post-COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum (https://heritagefarmmuseum.org/) or Blue Ridge Hospice (https://brhospice.org/donate/).