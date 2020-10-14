Mildred Mae Winston, 1947-2020

Mildred Mae Winston “Tee” age 72of Reston, VA, departed her loving family on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Reston Hospital Center, Reston, Virginia.

Tee was born on November 16, 1947 in Catharpin, Virginia to the late Clifton and Rose Winston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Freddie Winston and two sisters, Barbara Winston and Lucy Corum.

Tee was a long-time resident of Stonegate aka “Fox Mill” for 38 years. She had a love for kids and was known as “Ms. T” and the neighborhood babysitter. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing puzzles, watching game shows and her daily soap operas. Tee made friends with everyone she met and always had a nickname for them.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory three children, Robert Winston (Mary) of Midland, VA, Barbara Winston of Manassas, VA and Steve Rector (Myletia) of Remington, VA; ten grandchildren, Larry, Marcus, Howard Jr., Joshua, Eric, Deandre, Darius, Mi’Quaesha, Kemyiah and Steve, Jr.; four great grandchildren, A’marah, Julius, Nolan and Camden; four sisters, Madge Robinson of Herndon, VA, Mary Trammell of Herndon, VA, Doris Winston of Reston, VA and Helen (Denorris) Bowman of Reston, VA; three brothers, Clifton Winston, Jr. of Manassas, VA, William (Geraldine) Winston of Harrisburg, PA, and Leon Winston of Chantilly, VA; and a special sister-in-law, Estelle Winston.

She also leaves of host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her best friends,Ernest Shephard, Cassie Grayson, Nicole Reaves, Cedrik Reaves, Ella Cole, Sheila West, Mary Corum and special nephew Howard Robinson, Jr.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time offuneral service at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 4325 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. Services will be private.

Interment will be privately held.

