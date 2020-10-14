Voter Registration Extended after Fiber Cut Shuts Down State Website

A Federal District Court judge on Wednesday extended the deadline for Virginia residents to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. They now have until the end of the day on Thursday, Oct. 15 to do so.

The action followed a cyber outage caused when road crews working near Richmond accidentally cut a fiber optic line, limiting connectivity to much of the state government operations, including its Department of Elections.

State leaders appealed to JudgeJohn A. Gibney, Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia, who granted a 72-hour extension this morning.

Loudouners looking to register to vote in this year’s Nov. 3 election may submit their voter registration applications in-person at the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration by 5 p.m. Oct. 15; mail their registrations into the office with a postmark dated on or before Oct. 15; register online at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15; or head to an National Voter Registration Act-designated state agency, like the DMV or a social services office.

The Loudoun Office of Elections is located at 750 Miller Dr. SE, Suite C, Leesburg, VA 20175.