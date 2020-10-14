Wexton, Andrews Meet for Chamber Debate Tomorrow

Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) and her Republican challenger, Aliscia Andrews, will meet for the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce’s debate tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

The chamber’s debate will be one of the few opportunities to see the two debate, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a hold on many other events and changing the way candidate campaign.

It is also likely one of the few times the two will be in the same room. The Chamber’s debate is socially-distant but in-person at the National Conference Center. The two candidates, some of their campaign staff members, Howard as moderator and a small panel of business leaders will meet for the debate.

No audience will be in the room, but the whole world will be able to watch the debate on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

The debate will be held from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Register online athttps://www.loudounchamber.org/events/webinar-policymaker-series-10th-congressional-district-candidates-debate/.