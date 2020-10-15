Health Department Offers Free Flu Shots

The Loudoun County Health Department will offer free flu shots at Park View High School in Sterling, on Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 10 a.m.

The shots will be offered to anyone 9 years and older on a first-come, first-served basis until 2 p.m. or until the supply of 900 shots runs out.

Attendees may either drive or walk up for a flu shot. No insurance or appointment is required, and there are no residency requirements. Those attending the event will enter Park View High School from North Sterling Boulevard onto Juniper Avenue.

The flu shots are being offered as part of a public health emergency exercise. The exercise simulates a mass vaccination event—such as in the case of a COVID-19 vaccination—in which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency.

For more information about the flu, go to the Virginia Department of Health website atvdh.virginia.gov/flu.