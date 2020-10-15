LCSO: Intruder Puts Ashburn Middle School on Lockdown

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident during which a man carrying a hammer entered Stone Hill Middle School in Ashburn this afternoon.

According to the report, the agency received a call about 12:15 p.m. reporting that a man carrying a hammer had made entry into the school and that administrators had placed the school in lockdown.At the time, the school was occupied by staff members and a small group of students.

Deputies located the male in an empty classroom and he was taken into custody without incident.The suspecthad no contact with students and there no injuries were reported.

Prior to that call, deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious man carrying a hammer trying to make entry into a residence Cypress Glen Square in the nearby The Woods of Birchwood neighborhood.