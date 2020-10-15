Loudoun Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Sterling.

According to the report, the driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was eastbound on Old Ox Road and making a left turn onto Relocation Drive when his car was struck by a westbound 2019 Lexus ES 350. The crash happened at 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

The Honda driver, Nicholas Harrison, 38, of Sterling, was taken to Reston Hospital where he died.

The driver of the Lexus was also taken to Reston Hospital where he was being treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.