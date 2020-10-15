Put Some Shocktober in Your Season with New Online Classes

Shocktober, The Arc of Loudoun’s largest fundraising event, is teaming up with Ford’s Fish Shack and The Conche to help supporters create monster cocktails, killer appetizers, and deadly desserts for their Shock Haunt viewing parties this season.

“I’ve been involved with The Arc of Loudoun both personally and professionally for a long time. To be able to support their mission in this fun way. I’m all in. I’m even bringing my ‘Angry Chef’ persona to teach the class,” stated Tony Stafford, Chef Owner of Ford’s Fish Shack, member of The Arc of Loudoun’s Development and Marketing Committee.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Shocktober has moved all its offerings to virtual experiences for 2020 and even added new features. The new Shock Haunt classes will help fans to learn from Shocktober’s haunt experts how to bring the haunt experience home.

Classes include: Monster Cocktails, Killer Appetizers, and Deadly Dessertswith The Conchepastry chef Santosh Tiptur and Ford’s Fish Shack’sTony Stafford; Haunt Décor DIYwith Shocktober haunt designers and longtime volunteers Crystal Mills, Katie Loudermilk, and Danielle Eagan; Haunt Distressed Costumeswith costume designer and longtime Shocktober volunteer Rowan Kelley;Basic Gore Makeupand Advanced Haunt Makeup with master makeup artist Ryan Kincade.

Each registered student will receive a list of supplies for each class as well as a recording of the session.

To register, go toshocktober.org/shock-party-haunt-classes/.

For more information about Shocktober 2020 or to purchase access to live-streaming viewing or merchandise, visitShocktober.org.

Since its inception in 2010, Shocktober, a PG-13 experiencethrough a 4-story, 150-year-old mansion and its basement, has generated over $3.5 million in revenue for The Arc of Loudoun.Founded in 1967, The Arc of Loudoun advocates for, educates, serves, and supports people with disabilities and their families, serving more than 6,000 people each year including people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, educators, advocates; Arc volunteers; and members of the law enforcement, first responder and judicial system communities.