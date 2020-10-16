A New Taste in Town: Community Leaders Celebrate Mocatinas

Five months after opening her new shop at the height of the COVID-19 business shutdown, Monica Pindell was surrounded by community leaders, family and well-wishers Friday afternoon to celebrate the formal ribbon-cutting forMocatinas.

The upscale dessert house on Loudoun Street in the heart of Leesburg’s historic district already is a popular destination for those attracted by super-size French macarons in colorful, creative designs and flavors, ice cream, pastries, cakes, and variety of drinks from espressos, lattes, cremosas and “shakearatos.”

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce President Tony Howard were among the delegation of supporters on hand for the event and both noted the difficulty of opening a business under the best of circumstances and marveled at the accomplishments ofPindell, her family and the staff.

Mocatinas was scheduled to open in March, but due to the pandemic, a normal grand opening was delayed. The shop opened in April, and as the pandemic restrictions were slowly rolled back, people began to come in to support it.

“I want to thank the entire town and community for all the wonderful support we have had throughout the last five months. It’s been pretty cool opening in the middle of a pandemic,” Pindell said. “This was not part of the plan, but we are doing it and it is all thanks to the community and the support we are receiving and the support of our wonderful team that has really picked up and helped us strategize and making sure we’re taking all the precautions possible to make sure our employees and customers are safe.”

Mocatinas is at 3 E. Market St. Learn more atMocatinas.com.

Mocatinas owners Monica and Kevin Pindell are flanked by Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard during the Oct. 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony.