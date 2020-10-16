Lovettsville Community Center, Park Projects Making Progress

Western Loudouners will have an expansive new park to have fun in by summer 2021 and a brand-new community center to visit by summer 2022.

Construction crews continue to make progress on the Lovettsville Community Park, which is located across Broad Way from the community center. As that happens, the county staff is busy evaluating a list of contractors interested in resuming work on the new Lovettsville Community Center.

Community Park

Since July, Dustin Construction crews haveworked under an $11.15 million contract with the county to complete utility infrastructure installations, excavation work and site clearing on the 91-acre community park.Crews are now working to install parking lots, athletic fields and more utility infrastructure, including storm water piping and water and sewer lines.

They will soon be working to improve the southern entrance and install a new asphalt play area at the Lovettsville Elementary School, site lighting, fencing, retaining walls, flag poles, storm water grading, piping, landscaping, and athletic field lighting, irrigation systems and accessories.

Once complete, the park will feature equestrian and walking trails, off-leash dog areas, a pond, an amphitheater, four softball/baseball fields, three soccer fields and an equestrian area.

Site Plan for the Lovettsville Community Park

Those amenities will connect to the town’s water and sewer system and pay out-of-town rates.Out-of-town water rates are set at $13.44 per 1,000 gallons of use and out-of-town sewer rates are set at $21.35 per 1,000 gallons.

For more information on the Lovettsville Community Park project, go to loudoun.gov/5352/Lovettsville-Community-Park.

Community Center

Across the street,the Lovettsville Community Center building, which operated as a school from 1927 to 1974, is still slated for demolition to make room for the construction of a new building.

To prepare for that, the county is working to complete underground utility relocations on site. Those are expected to wrap up this month. The county also has received responses from five firms interested in resuming work on the project, which stalled in Januarywhen the county terminated a $10.8 million contract with Meridian Construction Co.following a series of delays that set the project back four months. From July 2019 to January 2020, thecounty paid Meridian $752,686.

The Board of Supervisors’ Finance/Government Operations and Economic Development Committee on Tuesday night agreed to review those bids quickly and recommend a contact award to the full board as early as November.

The county staff anticipates construction on the new community center to resume early next year and for the building to be opened to the public by summer 2022.

County Public Affairs and Communications Officer Glen Barboursaid the county staff should have more information on that timeline by January or February.

The new Lovettsville Community Center will replace the existing 10,000-square-foot building with one featuring more than 15,000 square feet of space that will include a full-size gymnasium, five classrooms, a multipurpose room, a kitchen, administrative offices, meeting space and storage areas. The project also will expand the 1,200-square-foot pool house by 600 square feet.

Althoughresidents have pushed the county to preserve the existing century-old community center building and build the new one across the street on the community park land, that recommendation has not caught on with county leaders.

For more information on the Lovettsville Community Center project,go to loudoun.gov/5227/Lovettsville-Community-Center.

The entrance to the future Lovettsville Community Park. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]