LPD Releases Suspect Sketch in Assault Case

The Leesburg Police Department on Friday released a composite sketch of the suspect in the Oct. 10 sexual assault that occurred in an Evans Ridge Terrace home.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Section is investigating Saturday morning’s incident, when a woman was awoken near midnight by a man standing in her bedroom. He exposed himself and assaulted her before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, slender build, in his late teens to early 20s, medium height, clean shaven, with medium length curly dark hair, and possibly wearing a red T-shirt.

Anyone who has information about the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or atmkadric@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

