Optimum Technologies Tapped to Support Space Force Project

Leesburg-based Optimum Technologies has been selected by Northrop Grumman to design and develop protected tactical satcom payload structures in support of an on-orbit demonstration for the U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center.

Under Phase 1 of the contract, OpTech will be supporting Northrop Grumman’s payload development efforts through the preliminary design review. Subsequent phases will complete the detailed design, manufacture, and test of the payload enclosure structures. Northrop Grumman was selected for its award through the Space Enterprise Consortium.

“OpTech is very excited to support Northrop Grumman in their efforts to develop Protected Tactical Satcom Rapid Prototype Payloads,” President Jeffrey Gick said. “Being on the ground floor for the development of this important technology is a great opportunity for OpTech to expand our footprint in hosted payload integration.”

OpTech was founded in 2015 and is a Space Enterprise Consortium registered Non-Traditional Contractor and a member of the Small Business Association. OpTech offers multi-discipline aerospace engineering and program management services and experts who architect and develop spacecraft, payload structures, and Position, Navigation and Timing payloads that support commercial and government needs.

