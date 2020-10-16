Rescue Teams Searching Beaverdam Reservoir for Missing Paddle Boarder
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue are searching the area of Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn for an adult female who went missing Thursday evening while paddle boarding alone.
The female went out paddle boarding on the reservoir at approximately 6:20 p.m. and did not return. She was wearing black pants, a red tank top and a black jacket. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted around 7:12 p.m.
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Fire-Rescue dive teams had loaded up their boats for the night after a day searching the reservoir.
Anyone who was in the area the night of Oct. 15 is asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703-777-1021.
Access to the Beaverdam Reservoir is closed to the public as the search continues.