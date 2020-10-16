Rescue Teams Searching Beaverdam Reservoir for Missing Paddle Boarder

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue are searching the area of Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn for an adult female who went missing Thursday evening while paddle boarding alone.

The female went out paddle boarding on the reservoir at approximately 6:20 p.m. and did not return. She was wearing black pants, a red tank top and a black jacket. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted around 7:12 p.m.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Fire-Rescue dive teams had loaded up their boats for the night after a day searching the reservoir.

Anyone who was in the area the night of Oct. 15 is asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703-777-1021.

Access to the Beaverdam Reservoir is closed to the public as the search continues.

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue dive teams load their boat after a day of scavenging the Beaverdam Reservoir. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue System spent the day Oct. 16 searching for a missing woman in the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies and Loudoun County Fire-Rescue teams joined forced Friday to search for a missing woman in the Beaverdam Reservoir. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Loudoun County Fire-Rescue dive team members load up the boat they used Friday to search for a missing woman in the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]