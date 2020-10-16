Rich: The American way of life depends upon this election

By James Rich, Middleburg

Every four years, the Constitution provides that the American people have the right to hire the president or rehire as the case may be. We the people give the performance reviews and make the hiring decisions. Looking at the objective information, it is clear that we should rehire President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for another term. Here’s why.



President Reagan was fond of saying that the best social program in the world is a good job so that individuals can stand on their own two feet and be free and independent. Freedom and opportunity ensure that we don’t have to rely on some politician to provide our financial wellbeing, which could be taken away from us. Let’s look at the Trump/Pence record on the economy. By pushing through the first major tax reform bill in 30 years and by eliminating burdensome and unnecessary red tape and regulations, the economy soared to unprecedented heights.



Before the Trump reform, the U.S. had some of the highest taxes on business in the world and the tax code discouraged U.S. companies operating abroad from sending back home revenue earned abroad. The president with the help of Congressional allies reversed these job killing policies and enabled U.S. businesses to be much more competitive with foreign companies. This meant more U.S. jobs. The Trump tax reform provided tax relief for most middle income families, provided $415 billion in tax relief for small businesses, doubled the child tax credit for working parents, repealed the Obamacare mandate penalty on individuals.



In addition to regulatory and tax relief, the president moved to stop unfair trade practices. Examples include pushing through Congress a repeal of NAFTA and replacing it with the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement which provides a more level playing field for U.S. goods and manufacturing. For the first time, a president took on China and reversed the naïve policy that China is a developing nation which poses no threat to U.S. jobs or national security. Now the Chinese Communist Party’s policies of unfair competition, theft of intellectual property, aggression in the Pacific, and commercial and state espionage are being forcefully challenged.

Americans responded to these new policies and opportunities. The economy, including all important job growth, shattered all positive records. Working people at all levels benefited. Manufacturing revived with one million new jobs. Employment for all Americans soared to record numbers benefiting Hispanic, Asian, Black, White Americans. Minority employment levels were never better. Employment opportunities for women skyrocketed. Interestingly, working people at the lower and middle income levels gained more in net wealth that any other groups.



As we know, the coronavirus has temporarily blunted the significant economic progress we have experienced since the president was elected. The damage was worsened by the lack of transparency by the Chinese Communist Party at the outbreak of the virus on its territory. But we are moving forward again. The president has spearheaded significant funds to combat the virus and its deleterious impact on health and jobs because of forced shutdowns at the state level. He closed the borders to prevent more infections despite relentless criticism from Joe Biden and fellow Democrats.



When Congress wouldn’t act, he signed executive orders getting additional relief to the American people. The Trump administration is funding and encouraging new therapeutics and vaccine development to combat this insidious virus. The jobless rate is going down; 877,000 new jobs were added in September. We are on the way back.



All of this could be reversed by a Biden administration. Mr. Biden has said he wouldn’t hesitate to shut the economy down again throwing millions out of work with small businesses possibly closing for good. Increasingly, scientists and economists are saying this is not the best way to proceed. See the recently released Great Barrington Declaration organized by scientists from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford. As we claw our way out of the virus induced downturn, Mr. Biden would drown us in record new taxes and damaging government regulations including green new deal type legislation which would cause blackouts as we are now seeing in California, fuel shortages and significant job losses. Biden/Harris oppose American natural gas production. Gas displacement of coal in utility and industrial facilities has been the largest single factor in reduction of air pollution including Co2.



Mr. Biden and his Democrat allies in Congress want to tell us what kind of car we can drive, what kind of health care we can get, what kind of foods we can eat, what kind of education that our children receive, what we can think or believe (especially regarding our religious convictions). Biden even supported allowing the federal government to dictate zoning regulations to local governments. If you are frugal and save, he wants to tax your unrealized income sitting in your account even if you haven’t drawn out any appreciated income. If you have saved for retirement you are branded as rich and need to be taxed even more. He wants to heap taxes on savers who have interest and dividend income. Evidently, professional politicians Biden/Harris don’t know that working people who have retired actually live on that income to pay the mortgage the power bill and health care costs etc. Those funds are also used to hire people and purchase goods to keep the economy and jobs moving forward.



We can’t go backwards on the economic recovery underway and the bright prospects for defeating the virus. The president and his Congressional allies will get us back to economic prosperity and freedom from the fear and damage of the virus. Students and teachers will be getting back to school and we will all return to normalcy if we keep the president and his team on the job.



Other accomplishments include: strengthening and supporting our military; providing for our veterans; ensuring that our allies pay their fair share of NATO defense expenses; fighting terrorists; standing up to Iran and its nuclear weapons program; encouraging school choice and charter schools; ensuring that preexisting conditions and so called surprise medical costs are covered; protecting the dignity and sanctity of human life. The president helped establish a more peaceful Middle East with his leadership in bringing together Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He has also brokered a settlement with Serbia and Kosovo. He has been nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Very importantly, the president has appointed well respected conservative judges to the federal courts including the Supreme Court who will protect our Constitutional rights, the separation of powers and limited government as envisioned by our Founders.



Most important of all, President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress cherish and respect America and its ideals of freedom and opportunity. They acknowledge the goodness of America and the genius of our Founders. They don’t want to move against our free enterprise system and our culture and our freedoms. Joe Biden and the leftists in Congress like Bernie Sanders, AOC and Kamala Harris are todays “blame America first crowd” (a phrase coined by Democrat turned Republican Jeane Kirkpatrick, the first woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to the U.N., as she described the radical left in the 1970s) finding fault in the very fabric of our society from our founding while trying to overturn all of which we hold sacred as a nation.



We Americans are not perfect, but we continue to be that beacon of individual rights, human dignity and freedom as enshrined in the Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights. That’s not just our view as Americans but the view of the hundreds of thousands of people of all races, religions and backgrounds who are trying to immigrate and become Americans. Legal immigrants have added much to America’s culture and advancement over the years and they don’t take America for granted. The president will stand up against violent totalitarian groups who want to burn and tear us down, the rioters, looters and murderers.



On the other hand, Biden/Harris and their allies, refuse to condemn ANTIFA, admitted Marxist groups who espouse the destruction of the traditional family and the far left who despise America and admire Cuba and Venezuela. Peaceful demonstrations are one thing, violent mobs are another. The president agrees with Lincoln’s views: “Let not him who is houseless pull down the house of another, but let him work diligently and build one for himself, thus by example assuring that his own shall be safe from violence when built”. Mothers, dads, grandparents, children, small business people, all people, have the right to be safe when they walk down the street or work in their shops wherever their neighborhoods are located. Defunding and undermining the police is a path towards destruction and chaos. Help keep America free, strong, prosperous and true to our values. Let’s reelect President Trump and his dedicated, principled Vice President Mike Pence and their Congressional allies.

Jim Rich previously served as chairman of the Fauquier County Republican Committee and of the 10th Congressional District Republican Committee