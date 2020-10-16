Rock the Vote Concert Planned Saturday in Leesburg

Leesburg Democrats are planning a Rock the Vote event from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ion International Training Center parking lot. The event will require facemasks and social distancing.

The Oct. 17 event will feature music performances from Todd Wright and Frayed Knots.Confirmed speakers will include Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, and Leesburg Town Council candidates Ara Bagdasarian, Zach Cummings, and Bill Replogle.

The program is designed to raise awareness and encourage residents to vote in the local, state and federal elections on Nov. 3.Following the event, attendees are invited toparticipate in a “no-contact” literature distribution to help inform people of the upcoming elections in Leesburg neighborhoods.

“This is a critical election coming up, and this event will help bring attention to the importance of getting out to vote and learn more about the candidates” said Mayor Kelly Burk. “We hope members of the community will join us this Saturday for a safe, informative, and fun event. I look forward to seeing some new and familiar faces this weekend.”

The Ion International Training Center is located at19201 Compass Creek Pkwy SE.