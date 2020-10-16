Sterling Man Faces Assault Charges After Middle School Altercation

A 30-year-old Sterling man remains jailed following his arrest Thursday for entering Stone Mill Middle School while carrying a hammer.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ever A. Rivera Aleman was charged with two counts of unlawful entry—for entering the school as well as a home on Cypress Glen Square in thenearby The Woods of Birchwood neighborhood—and two counts of simple assault after allegedly threatening school employees who were outside of the school. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

According to the report, the agency received a call about 12:15 p.m. reporting that a man carrying a hammer had made entry into the school and that administrators had placed the school in lockdown.At the time, the school was occupied by staff members and a small group of students. Deputies located the male in an empty classroom and he was taken into custody without incident.The suspecthad no contact with students and there no injuries were reported.