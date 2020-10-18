Gurira, Randall Urge Getting Others to Vote

Actress and playwright Danai Gurira, Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and other black woman leaders in Virginia urged other black women not only to vote, but to get someone else to vote as well durimg a virtual round table Friday, Oct. 16.

The roundtable, “Sister to Sister: Mobilizing in Action” was organized by Biden for President Virginia, the Virginia campaign to elect former Vice President Joe Biden president and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-VA) vice president.

“Kamala, essentially, in 18 days could be the vice president of America, and that is astounding to me,” said Gurira, who is best known for her roles in “The Walking Dead,” “All Eyez On Me” and Marvel’s Avengers movies. “… And we [Black women] deserve that. We deserve to be in a position of power, in a position of decision making.

“I don’t believe that the president doesn’t believe there’s systemic racism,” Randall said. “I believe that the president doesn’t care that there’s systemic racism, because those people, that’s his base.”

With early voting ongoing across the country, Randall said she would prefer to have as many votes counted before Election Day as possible.

“This time, more than a president and a vice president and senators are on the ballot,” Randall said. “This time, democracy is on the ballot.”

“I will consider it an insult to my grandmother and others if people don’t get out, get up and vote, and take somebody who would not have otherwise voted with them,” she added. “That’s how important this election is.”

Randall and Gurira were joined on the call by others including media strategist Deshundra Jefferson and executive director of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Adele McClure.

