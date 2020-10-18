LCSO: Body of Missing Paddleboarder Recovered

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body believed to be that of a paddleboarder who has been missing since Thursday was recovered this morning at the Beaverdam Reservoir.

The 38-year-old Fairfax woman did not return to shore Thursday afternoon, although her paddleboard was found.

Since Thursday, members of the Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue have searched the reservoir with the help of the Virginia State Police, and the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter and Search and Rescue K9 teams.