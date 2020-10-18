NAACP Leads March to the Polls

The Loudoun NAACP lead a march to the polls from Leesburg’s Walmart Supercenter on Compass Creek Parkway to the county registrar’s office on Miller Drive on Saturday, Oct. 17.

More than 100 people marched along the side of the road carrying signs and chanting.

It was the first of three planned weekend voter marches, with next weekend’s beginning at the Senior Center at Cascades and going to the county government offices in Sterling on Ridgetop Circle.

“We are facing a number of unprecedented pandemics that disproportionately impact our communities—massive health disparities from COVID-19, an economic crisis caused by loss of jobs and businesses, serious racial equity issues in access to education, and a plague of police brutality and excessive use of deadly force against communities of color,” stated Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas. “When elected leadership does not condemn white supremacy or defends a justice system that continuously fails Black communities, we march. We stand up to these injustices and use our power at the ballot box. Black lives matter and we need to vote like it.”

Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas leads a march to the polls along Compass Creek Parkway. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]