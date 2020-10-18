Sharp Practice Solutions Opens in Leesburg

Sharp Practice Solutions will celebrate its expansion into Virginia with an Oct. 21 ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Mason Enterprise Center in Leesburg.

Founded two decades ago in New Mexico as Enterprise Computing Systems, the woman-owned business offers medical billing and IT services for independent medical practices.

“Our 35 years of supporting the medical industry in both the public and private sectors has made our expertise invaluable to small and large practices alike,” stated Business Services Manager Brady Burke. “Whether we’ve replaced an existing billing company or in-house staff, we’ve recovered no less than $100,000 from unprocessed claims within the first three months for our specialty practices.”

The program will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 21. The Mason Enterprise Center is located at 202 Church Street SE.

Learn more at sharpsoln.com.