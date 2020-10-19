County Gov’t Adds Election Day Paid Holiday

Election day is now a paid holiday for county staff members, aligning with the state government’s holiday calendar.

The Board of Supervisors customarily aligns the holiday calendar for local public employees with the state’s, and this year the state government passed a bill recognizing Election Day as a state-observed holiday and removing Lee-Jackson Day from that calendar.

County employees now have 13.5 paid holidays in a year, including New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and the day after, a half day on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, a floating holiday, Election Day and Columbus Day—a holiday that has recently become the subject of controversy, and which some areas have replaced with observances such as Indigenous People’s Day. Supervisors passed a change to the county’s Human Resources handbook Oct. 6