Frayed Knots Play First Concert of the Year

The Frayed Knots played their first concert of the year in the parking lot of the ION International Training Center on Saturday, Oct. 17 in support of Loudoun County Democrats and one of their members, Ara Bagdasarian, who is running for the Leesburg Town Council with the Democratic party’s endorsement.

They were joined by local music scene celebrity and national composer and songwriter Todd Wright. Both urged attendees to support Democrats from the national to local level in his year’s General Election. A little over two dozen people attended.

Todd Wright plays in the parking lot of the ION International Training Center Saturday, Oct. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Frayed Knots play in the parking lot of the ION International Training Center Saturday, Oct. 17. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]