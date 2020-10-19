Loudoun Teacher Charged with Intoxication at School

A teacher at J. Lunsford Middle School was charged with public intoxication on campus Monday morning.

According to school division Public Information Officer Wayde Byard, a school resource officer was notified about a possibly intoxicated teacher at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 19.

The teacher Sarah A. Curzon, 45, is a computer applications instructor. She had no contact with students that day.

Byard said staff members in situations involving serious allegations typically are placed on mutually agreed upon administrative leave, pending an investigation.