Thieves in Superhero Masks Mug South Riding Jogger

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating robbery reported by a jogger in South Riding on Saturday night.

The victim called county dispatchers at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 17 and said he was jogging in the area of Adamstown Court at approximately 6 p.m. when two men asked to borrow his phone. When he refused, they surrounded him and prevented him from leaving. One of the suspects reportedly brandished a pocketknife and demanded money.

The suspects are described as white and 18-20 years old. One was wearing a Batman face mask, orange Nike jacket, black pants, and basketball shoes. The other was wearing a “Superman” face mask, black North Face sweatshirt, khaki pants, and basketball shoes.

The case remains under investigation.