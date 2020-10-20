ChangeX Launches Community Challenge Fund in Loudoun

ChangeX, supported by a Community Empowerment Fund award from Microsoft, has launched the Loudoun County Community Challenge, a $50,000 fund for local community groups, schools, and organizations that want to create thriving communities.

The Challenge aims to support up to 25 teams to get new projects up and running. People can choose from 12 ideas that have already proven to have a positive social or environmental impact, both in the U.S. and Europe. Among the ideas to choose from are a virtual Girls Who CodeClub, a free extra-curricular program teaching girls about computer science in a fun and safe environment, a neighborhood Open Streets initiative to make the most of our public space as we comply with covid-19 guidelines and Community Fridge, an initiative diverting food from waste to people who need it.

Upon applying, each team has 30 days to build a team and design an action plan to be eligible for seed funding. The Challenge grants range from $500 to $5,000. The program is open to people living in Loudoun or Prince William counties and seed funding will be allocated to applicants on a first come, first served basis.

In the communities where Microsoft operates datacenters, its mission is to establish a positive presence in the community, contributing to long-term social, economic, and environmental health. ChangeX has funded more than 100 teams in communities across the U.S.

“I can’t wait to see which ideas will take off and flourish here in Loudoun County and I hope these ideas will help local community leaders, school teachers, kids and others to stay active and involved in our local communities, even as we all stay apart,” said Rudy Hassall, Site Operations Manager for Microsoft Cloud Operations and Innovation in North America.