Expected Enrollment Rebound Forms Foundation of School Budget Talks

Loudoun County school administrators are starting their FY 2022 budget work with an expectation of needing a single-year funding increase of $121.5 million.

The School Board was briefed on the budget outlook Monday night. There are many unusual factors in play, including lagging enrollment counts and uncertainty over whether $60 million in schools funding frozen because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be released during FY 2021.

The Sept. 30 enrollment figures, a count used in the formula for state funding support, came in more than 5% below projections. For the first time, there were 2,671 fewer students than enrolled last year, an anomaly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the division’s pivot to online learning.

“The major driver of this is, of course, more families choosing to home-school their students or perhaps send them to private school,”Assistant Superintendent of Business and Financial Services Sharon Willoughby told the School Board.

Looking ahead to next year, Superintendent Eric Williams is urging the School Board to assume those students will be coming back and that there will be significant growth. He is proposing to base the budget planning on a projected enrollment of 87,619. That’s 1,864 above the original FY21 projection of 85,755—and 6,115 above current enrollment levels.

“Predicting enrollment is difficult in a normal year, but the pandemic has really compounded how difficult that process is,”Willoughby said.

As part of his strategy to plan for a larger enrollment, Williams said that it would be easier to adjust staffing levels to lower-than-expected student counts than to deal with over enrollment. The first case could result in involuntary teacher transfers and layoffs, but the second scenario would likely result in higher class sizes, he said.

Using the 87,619 enrollment projection, $26.2 million would be needed to hire additional staff, according to the presentation.

Williams also is eyeing two step increases for employees, one to make up for frozen salaries imposed because of the money held in reserve in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget due to the pandemic, and another for the new year. The make-up step would cost $18.9 million and the Fiscal Year 2022 step would cost $19.5 million, according to the presentation.

School leaders are hoping the Board of Supervisors will begin releasing reserve funds as early as next month the School Board already has earmarked the earliest released money for pay increases.

Under real estate tax rate scenarios under consideration by the Board of Supervisors, school administrators are predicting a shortfall in school operations funding next year ranging from $38.1 million to $62.9 million.

The School Board will be asked to provide formal budget planning direction to the staff at its Oct. 27 meeting.